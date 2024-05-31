Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JWN. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Stock Up 4.8 %

Nordstrom stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,417. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nordstrom by 52.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 363,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 125,877 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 68,529 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.