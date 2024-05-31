Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.03, but opened at $21.58. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Nordstrom shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 978,919 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JWN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nordstrom Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 363,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 125,877 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 68,529 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

See Also

