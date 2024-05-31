Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.4 billion-$14.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.7 billion. Nordstrom also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.65-2.05 EPS.

Nordstrom Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.03. 5,219,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,995,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.69.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

