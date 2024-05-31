North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Trading Up 6.2%

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.12. 35,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 64,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOA

North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $567.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $220.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North American Construction Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,170,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 526,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,915,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 76,522 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.