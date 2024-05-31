Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NCLH. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 73.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 58,660 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 25.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.