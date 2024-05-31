NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.7 %
NRXPW traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,956. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.39.
About NRx Pharmaceuticals
