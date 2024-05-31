Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.67

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.67 and last traded at $77.24, with a volume of 33133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.29.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $12,306,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,499,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after buying an additional 110,463 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 710.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 87,065 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 670.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 61,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,142.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 43,158 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

