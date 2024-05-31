NWK Group Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,137,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,523. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.463 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

