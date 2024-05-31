Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.36.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
