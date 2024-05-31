Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

