Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Shares Down 10.6%

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 366.13 ($4.68) and last traded at GBX 366.70 ($4.68). Approximately 6,547,728 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 3,152,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410.40 ($5.24).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 600 ($7.66) to GBX 350 ($4.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OCDO

Ocado Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Ocado Group

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 380.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 513.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -951.36 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 27,320 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £99,991.20 ($127,702.68). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,530. 29.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ocado Group

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.