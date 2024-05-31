Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 171.7% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OPINL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $15.01.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.15%. This is an increase from Office Properties Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

About Office Properties Income Trust

opi is a reit focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. opi is managed by the operating subsidiary of the rmr group inc. (nasdaq: rmr), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in newton, massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.