Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $542,000 in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,188 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.

Tripadvisor stock remained flat at $17.93 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,512,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

