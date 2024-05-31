Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases Shares of 5,777 TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNET. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

TriNet Group Price Performance

TNET traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.04. 206,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.20 and a 52-week high of $134.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.41 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

