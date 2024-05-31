Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Raises Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Snap-on accounts for about 1.1% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 349,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,863,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA traded up $2.88 on Thursday, hitting $268.27. 281,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,571. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.39. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $247.68 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,027 shares of company stock valued at $14,371,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Snap-on

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.