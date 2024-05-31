Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Raises Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Snap-on accounts for about 1.1% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 349,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,863,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap-on Stock Performance
NYSE SNA traded up $2.88 on Thursday, hitting $268.27. 281,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,571. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.39. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $247.68 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.
Insider Transactions at Snap-on
In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,027 shares of company stock valued at $14,371,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
