Olympiad Research LP Buys New Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in GoDaddy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in GoDaddy by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 31,034 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.55.

GDDY opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.09. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $141.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.07.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $6,589,068.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,599,518.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $6,589,068.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,599,518.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,605 shares of company stock worth $13,120,146. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

