Olympiad Research LP Buys Shares of 7,524 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $193,480.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,874 shares in the company, valued at $34,755,951.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,206 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.13 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

