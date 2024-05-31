Olympiad Research LP Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Olympiad Research LP lessened its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,992,000 after acquiring an additional 88,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nordson by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,534,000 after buying an additional 117,337 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 53.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 791,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,534,000 after buying an additional 275,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordson by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 781,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,418,000 after buying an additional 64,707 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $231.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $208.91 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.83.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 32.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NDSN. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

