Olympiad Research LP Invests $109,000 in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,907 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 4,393.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 922.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFFN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $692.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.47. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.17%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

