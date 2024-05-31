Olympiad Research LP Invests $210,000 in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Itron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,372,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Itron by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,681,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,978,000 after purchasing an additional 51,874 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Itron by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 804,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after purchasing an additional 110,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Itron by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Itron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 398,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,671 shares of company stock worth $1,611,457. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $108.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.