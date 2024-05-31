Olympiad Research LP Makes New $201,000 Investment in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 210,857 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth about $669,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 37,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Stock Up 2.9 %

Trinseo stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. Trinseo PLC has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $123.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.60 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 905.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.