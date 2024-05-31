Olympiad Research LP Purchases New Shares in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1,394.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

NASDAQ SSP opened at $2.70 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $561.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.01 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 39.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on E.W. Scripps

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.