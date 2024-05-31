Olympiad Research LP Takes $230,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after buying an additional 65,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.27. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $581,883.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,140,665 shares in the company, valued at $83,029,005.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $581,883.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,140,665 shares in the company, valued at $83,029,005.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $298,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,449,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 738,829 shares of company stock worth $64,579,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.87.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

