Olympiad Research LP Takes Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,045,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after buying an additional 2,764,566 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,502,000 after buying an additional 233,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after buying an additional 1,402,419 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,934,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,310,000 after buying an additional 1,190,411 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after buying an additional 1,894,560 shares during the period.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHLS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.