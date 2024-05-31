Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 9,371 shares.The stock last traded at $59.77 and had previously closed at $59.78.

Omega Flex Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $602.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter.

Omega Flex Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Omega Flex by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Omega Flex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omega Flex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.