OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) CEO Buys $1,060,800.00 in Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 240,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,665 shares in the company, valued at $15,632,059.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OABI opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $526.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. OmniAb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 301.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OABI. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth $54,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in OmniAb during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

