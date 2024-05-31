ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.94.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

ONE Gas stock opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $30,395,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,058,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after purchasing an additional 366,363 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $16,939,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1,312.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 226,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 204,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

