Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $209.58 and last traded at $210.22. 234,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 437,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONTO. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,370 shares of company stock worth $7,789,583. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,399,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 2,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 854.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,042 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

