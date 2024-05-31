Oppenheimer Boosts American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target to $23.00

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMSC. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Superconductor

American Superconductor Trading Up 9.8 %

Insider Activity at American Superconductor

AMSC stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.15. 693,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.67 million, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $21,870,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $5,291,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 594,909 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 19.4% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,661,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 433,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 30.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 396,814 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.