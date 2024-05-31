Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Trading Down 0.9%

Orbital Tracking Corp (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.13. 17,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 825% from the average session volume of 1,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Orbital Tracking Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Orbital Tracking Company Profile

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period.

