O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly Sells 1,500 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $963.26. 765,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,631. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,055.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,027.22. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.64.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

