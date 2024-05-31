Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.17

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.17 and last traded at $91.41, with a volume of 2051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.93.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.78.

Orient Overseas (International) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.8337 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

