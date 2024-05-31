Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Orion were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 9.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Orion during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. 26,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,768. Orion S.A. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.38 million. Orion had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

