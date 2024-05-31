Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 412,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,265,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.