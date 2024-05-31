Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.50

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.77 ($0.10), with a volume of 72981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.79 ($0.10).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.
