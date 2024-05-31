Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Sold by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Pactiv Evergreen accounts for about 1.5% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 111,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PTVE stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $12.36. 376,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,279. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

About Pactiv Evergreen

(Free Report)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

