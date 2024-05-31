PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.160-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.5 million-$117.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.3 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.660-0.710 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,340. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.93.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

