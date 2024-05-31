PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.5-$117.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.45 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.660-0.710 EPS.

NYSE:PD traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 906,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $28.27.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,499.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,499.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

