PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. 2,131,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,578. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.93. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $28.27.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,499.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $80,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

