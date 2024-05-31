Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Trimmed by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,947 shares of company stock worth $80,644,647. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,680. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.25 and a 200 day moving average of $301.48. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.17 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

