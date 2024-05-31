PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.75 and last traded at $43.85. 257,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 270,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

PAR Technology Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.00.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Equities analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PAR Technology news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,977.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PAR Technology news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,977.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at $603,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,262,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 583.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 149,071 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 857,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,352,000 after acquiring an additional 86,322 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

