Parnassus Investments LLC Buys 253,976 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,210,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,976 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Verizon Communications worth $196,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Verizon Communications by 627.8% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,008,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,989,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

