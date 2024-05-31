Parnassus Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,764,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 366,861 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Progressive worth $281,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,884,325 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $209.64. 1,321,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,757. The firm has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $217.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.84 and a 200-day moving average of $186.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

