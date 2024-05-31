Parnassus Investments LLC Purchases 11,459 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,259,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 1.8% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $807,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 143,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 115,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,065.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,920 shares of company stock worth $7,903,935 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,678. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $171.47 and a one year high of $211.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.33 and a 200-day moving average of $199.36. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

