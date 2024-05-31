Parnassus Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 171,318 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $83,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 545,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,245,000 after purchasing an additional 84,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $1,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,379. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.97. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

