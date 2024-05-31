Parnassus Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256,788 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $111,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,854,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $3,256,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 707,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $2,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.17.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $195.98. 491,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,828. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

