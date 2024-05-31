Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Kevin Boston Sells 5,000 Shares

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$78,980.00.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PSI traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.08. Pason Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.75 and a 12-month high of C$17.49.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.58. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of C$104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 earnings per share for the current year.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSI shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.83.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

