Patricia Nakache Sells 22,967 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 22,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $48,460.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,324.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Patricia Nakache sold 29,363 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $61,075.04.

On Monday, May 13th, Patricia Nakache sold 75,217 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $154,947.02.

On Friday, May 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $306,120.35.

On Monday, May 6th, Patricia Nakache sold 109,934 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $209,973.94.

On Friday, May 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 300 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $540.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 240,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,399. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.62% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ThredUp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ThredUp by 445.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp in the third quarter worth $41,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ThredUp by 33.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDUP shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

