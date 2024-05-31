Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 1,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 21,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Perseus Mining Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

