Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Down 29.0% in May

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Persimmon Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Persimmon stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

