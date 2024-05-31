Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Down 99.3% in May

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the April 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Petrofac Price Performance

Petrofac stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 254,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,976. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

Get Petrofac alerts:

About Petrofac

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.